Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
What does Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann do with his time off? Meets up with NBA stars, of course...
Antoine Griezmann made use of Atletico Madrid's mid-season break to devote some time to his second passion, basketball.
The France international, an avid NBA follower, met up with Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, posing for a photo with the Cameroon-born star.
Embiid was presented with an Atletico shirt bearing his name, while Griezmann looked thrilled to receive an 'Embiid 21' 76ers jersey.
Towering well over a foot taller than Griezmann, Embiid appeared rather underwhelmed with it all...
