Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid

Antoine Griezmann made use of Atletico Madrid's mid-season break to devote some time to his second passion, basketball.

The France international, an avid NBA follower, met up with Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, posing for a photo with the Cameroon-born star.

Embiid was presented with an Atletico shirt bearing his name, while Griezmann looked thrilled to receive an 'Embiid 21' 76ers jersey.

Towering well over a foot taller than Griezmann, Embiid appeared rather underwhelmed with it all...