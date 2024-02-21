Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s Bayern Munich stance quickly confirmed following Thomas Tuchel announcement

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Jurgen Klopp’s agent has quickly moved to dismiss any speculation that the outgoing Liverpool boss will be in the running to replace Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich this summer.

Bayern announced on Wednesday morning that Thomas Tuchel will be leaving the club at the end of the season, departing a year before the end of his contract as part of a ‘sporting realignment’ at the club that follows what has so far been a disappointing season.

Tuchel’s side sit second in the Bundesliga, eight points behind Bayer Leverkusen, having lost their past two games. Bayern also face an uphill task in the Champions League, needing to overcome a 1-0 first-leg disadvantage against Lazio to progress past the last-16.

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Klopp confirming last month that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, his name quickly emerged as a potential candidate for Bayern.

However, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke wasted no time in shooting down any rumours.

“Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season,” he told Sky Germany. “That remains unchanged.“

In an emotional video message to Liverpool supporters, Klopp laid out his reasons for leaving Anfield at the end of the season, insisting that he was running out of energy, suggesting that he would not immediately be seeking a new job.

Both Liverpool and Bayern could find themselves competing against each other when it comes to appointing their next manager, with former Reds midfielder and current Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso currently the bookies’ favourite for both posts.

