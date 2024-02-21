Liverpool will look to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League when they host Luton Town at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking to make it three wins on the spin as they take on a Luton side that are back in the relegation zone after taking just one point from their last nine available.

Despite this being the only Premier League fixture taking place tonight, fans will not be able to tune in from home, as the match is not being televised in the UK.

Fans will not be able to tune in from Anfield tonight

Why isn’t Liverpool vs Luton Town on TV tonight?

The match was originally due to be played this weekend, but has now been brought forward due to Liverpool’s involvement in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, when they will face Chelsea at Wembley Stadium with the season’s first piece of major silverware on the line.

As the Liverpool versus Luton fixture was due to be a Saturday 3pm kick-off, it cannot be televised, despite it being moved.

Klopp’s side will be hoping to head to Wembley on a high, but have a series of injuries to contend with. Diogo Jota has been ruled out ‘for months’ with a knee injury according to the Reds boss, who will also be without Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Stefan Bajcetic all remain sidelined with longer-term injury issues and Dominik Szoboszlai is also set to miss out.

Luton boss Rob Edwards will have to make do without top scorer Elijah Adebayo, while Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba and Mads Andersen are also absent.



