Liverpool candidate Xabi Alonso given 'overwhelming snub', according to one report

Liverpool are the latest club pondering how to replace one of the best managers in their history as Jurgen Klopp continues his long goodbye at Anfield.

Replacing a modern-day legend in the dugout is never an easy task. Just ask David Moyes, who failed to see out the season when he replaced Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United boss.

The German announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, bringing to an end a nine-year stint on Merseyside that has seen the club win every domestic trophy and add a sixth Champions League gong.

Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp will no doubt be a hard act to follow, with the favourite for the job being former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso.

The 42-year-old has earned a reputation as one of Europe’s most promising coaches, with his Bayer Leverkusen side currently sitting ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they look to secure a first league title in club history.

While Alonso would likely be a popular choice among many Liverpool fans, the size of the task facing him, should he land the job has been underlined by a fan survey.

According to 75 per cent of Express readers – who have “overwhelmingly snubbed” the Leverkusen boss – Alonso would not be able to match Klopp’s trophy haul at Anfield if the Spaniard lands the Anfield job.

Klopp has won eight major trophies with Liverpool so far, with the club looking to end the 56-tear-old’s regime on a high as they look to pip Manchester City and Arsenal to the Premier League title and are through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they face Atalanta.

