Liverpool could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong - but here's why time is running out: report

Jeremie Frimpong has more dream moves in mind than Robbie Keane as his supposed transfer release clause at Bayer Leverkusen ticks down.

Frimpong has been linked with Liverpool for quite some time, with a lot being made of his previously having said that a move to Anfield would be ‘great’, adding: “Who knows what the future will bring?”

Well, so far this summer, a fat lot of nothing. Either his release clause has some kind of moving goalpost effect, or someone’s reported it incorrectly somewhere along the way, because it was suggested before the Euros that the €40 million (£33.6m) clause would end in June, only for that reporting to be amended to July a couple of weeks ago.

Jeremie Frimpong rumours doing the rounds again

Whatever the truth on that clause, nobody seems to have made a move for Frimpong yet, with German outlet Bild rating his chances of departure at 50% and suggesting that means he looks more and more likely to stay at his current club, which is about as fence-sitty a position as you can possibly adopt.

Reports have continually suggested that Frimpong is is ‘dreaming’ of a move to Liverpool. Or Real Madrid. Or Manchester City. Three dreams, Jeremie? Three? That’s insane.

This same information about Frimpong has now come around at least three times, which we dare say is usually suggestive of someone somewhere pushing an agenda more than it is a sign of genuine interest.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wore 8 for England at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Edith Geuppert - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s link to the Dutch right-back has nonetheless provoked some debate about what Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role will be from hereon in.

Departed England boss Gareth Southgate has fancied Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder for a long time, but Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to match that switch until his hand was halfway forced by injuries last season.

With Arne Slot now in the door at Anfield, however, it’s entirely possible that TAA’s role could be re-examined.

With England now looking for a new manager, that does raise the amusing prospect of Alexander-Arnold doing a complete switcheroo, playing in midfield for Liverpool and right-back for England in future.

