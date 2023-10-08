Liverpool denied as Brighton earn late point – but there's no VAR controversy this time

Liverpool were frustrated in their attempts to bounce back after last weekend's controversial defeat to Tottenham in north London, but the Reds had to settle for a point at Brighton following a late Lewis Dunk equaliser.

Simon Adingra gave Brighton the lead on 20 minutes after Alexis Mac Allister was dispossessed on his return to the Amex, but Liverpool looked set to go on and win after two Mohamed Salah strikes late in the first half.

The Egyptian had time and space to level after 40 minutes after he was set up by Darwin Nunez and put the Reds in front from the penalty spot in added time at the end of the opening period to give Jurgen Klopp's side the lead at the interval.

Brighton fans were not sure about some of the decisions given against their team and let it be known, notably after referee Anthony Taylor waved away their appeals for a penalty in the second half when a shot from Kaoru Mitoma appeared to hit Virgil van Dijk on the arm.

"We want a replay," the Seagulls supporters chanted, but the call looked correct.

Substitute Ryan Gravenberch, who replaced Harvey Elliott for the second half, clipped the crossbar as the Reds sought a third goal and a win at the Amex.

The Reds still looked like claiming a win which would have moved them up to second spot behind Tottenham, following last Saturday's loss in north London in which they were denied a perfectly good goal due to a VAR mix-up.

but they were denied as Andy Robertson failed to clear a Solly March free-kick and Dunk pounced at the near post to level after 79 minutes.

Five minutes later, Joao Pedro could have won it for Roberto De Zerbi's side, but fired a glorious chance over the bar and the match ended level.

It means Liverpool have picked up only one point from their last two Premier League matches, but at least there was no VAR controversy this time.

The Reds are now fourth place, three points behind leaders Tottenham, with Brighton one behind them in sixth.

