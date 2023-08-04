Liverpool fan Sam Quek reveals the incredible piece of Anfield memorabilia she owns

Liverpool superfan Sam Quek has told FourFourTwo that she owns an enviable piece of Anfield memorabilia.

The Olympic Gold-winning hockey star is an avid Red and actually came close to becoming a Liverpool player – twice. After choosing to pursue a hockey career over football as a teenager, she told FFT that she had the chance at a trial for Liverpool but was too busy pursuing a media career.

Still, there's a part of Anfield currently in her own home – with Quek having purchased one of the benches of the famous old grounds.

"When one of the stands at Anfield was being refurbished a couple of years back, they sold some of the bits at an auction," she tells us. "And I managed to get the home manager’s bench, which now sits proudly in my games room at home.

"It’s five flip-down seats and I’m always imagining the number of famous managers that have sat on them over the years."

That's a pretty incredible thing to own for any football fan, right?

