Liverpool 'front of the queue' for Bundesliga star following talks: report

Liverpool are leading the race in negotiations for an exciting forward who has been lighting up the Bundesliga this season.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Anfield, with his side currently leading the Premier League table and still going strong in the Champions League and League Cup.

That's despite making just two summer signings after taking over. Now, though, it seems Liverpool are set to rectify their lack of business by providing the Dutch manager with some talent in the upcoming transfer windows - with talks progressing for a star from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool keen on Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet Sport Bild, Liverpool have already expressed official interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with a move depending on the future of Mohamed Salah.

Out of contract in the summer, negotiations are reportedly still ongoing with Salah - who ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - over a contract extension. If they fail to reach an agreement, then Marmoush is seen as the perfect replacement for the talisman.

The report suggests that the Reds are at the front of the queue for Marmoush's signature following these discussions, too, with the 25-year-old keen on moving to Anfield after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

Any transfer depends on the future of Salah (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Marmoush has already scored 10 goals and made six assists in just nine games in Germany's top flight, helping Frankfurt to third in the table. These performances are naturally catching the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, though, meaning Liverpool will have to act quickly in the coming months if they are to complete a deal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, it's likely Marmoush will cost considerably more in either January or the summer transfer window. His current deal expires in 2027, with the Egyptian forward's value set to rise if he continues along the same trajectory.

VIDEO: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool's interest in Marmoush certainly seems genuine, with plenty of separate reports all corroborating details. Salah is also a close friend of Marmoush, meaning there's potentially other informal conversations happening between the pair about the club and the Premier League in general.

Liverpool take on Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday next weekend when Champions League action returns.