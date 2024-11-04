Liverpool 'front of the queue' for Bundesliga star following talks: report

Liverpool are looking to land one of the most exciting talents in European football this season

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Head coach Arne Slot of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion FC at Anfield on November 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Slot has started well at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are leading the race in negotiations for an exciting forward who has been lighting up the Bundesliga this season.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Anfield, with his side currently leading the Premier League table and still going strong in the Champions League and League Cup.

That's despite making just two summer signings after taking over. Now, though, it seems Liverpool are set to rectify their lack of business by providing the Dutch manager with some talent in the upcoming transfer windows - with talks progressing for a star from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool keen on Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt

Omar Marmoush gestures during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Union Berlin in March 2024 Liverpool interested

Omar Marmoush of Eintracht Frankfurt (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to German outlet Sport Bild, Liverpool have already expressed official interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, with a move depending on the future of Mohamed Salah.

Out of contract in the summer, negotiations are reportedly still ongoing with Salah - who ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - over a contract extension. If they fail to reach an agreement, then Marmoush is seen as the perfect replacement for the talisman.

The report suggests that the Reds are at the front of the queue for Marmoush's signature following these discussions, too, with the 25-year-old keen on moving to Anfield after impressing in the Bundesliga this season.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrating after scoring the second goal against Bologna in the Champions League.

Any transfer depends on the future of Salah (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Marmoush has already scored 10 goals and made six assists in just nine games in Germany's top flight, helping Frankfurt to third in the table. These performances are naturally catching the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs, though, meaning Liverpool will have to act quickly in the coming months if they are to complete a deal.

Valued at €40m by Transfermarkt, it's likely Marmoush will cost considerably more in either January or the summer transfer window. His current deal expires in 2027, with the Egyptian forward's value set to rise if he continues along the same trajectory.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Liverpool's interest in Marmoush certainly seems genuine, with plenty of separate reports all corroborating details. Salah is also a close friend of Marmoush, meaning there's potentially other informal conversations happening between the pair about the club and the Premier League in general.

Liverpool take on Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday next weekend when Champions League action returns.

