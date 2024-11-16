'Liverpool have the best squad in the league': Jamie Carragher backs former club in early title fight

Liverpool's dominant start to the domestic campaign has caught the eye of many so far this season as Arne Slot shows no sign of cowering under the pressure of replacing club hero Jurgen Klopp.

Slot's side currently sit top of the Premier League table, five points clear of a faltering Manchester City side after just 11 games having kept themselves in last season's title race up until the final few weeks of the campaign.

The six-time Champions League winners have lost just once in all competitions since Slot's arrival, recording famous victories away Manchester United and AC Milan along the way.

Jamie Carragher backs the Liverpool team

Jamie Carragher has been outwardly supportive of the new Liverpool manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

This early success has come despite a remarkably quiet summer transfer window as Slot's only signing came in the form of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili who arrives next year.

The Dutch manager, who ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now has been praised for his ability to transform previously underperforming members of the squad, with Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz just two of the names given a new lease of life so far.

Arne Slot has transformed Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher has heaped further praise on the manager as a result of his former club's electric start, explaining how he now believes Liverpool have the best squad in the league.

“The big thing with Liverpool is that they didn’t buy anyone last summer," Carragher told SkyBet's Stick to Football Podcast. "They were top of the league last year with six games to go, and they lost at home to Crystal Palace on the same day that Arsenal lost to Aston Villa.

"The injuries Liverpool had last season were off the scale – remember the Carabao Cup final, where the kids were coming on – and there was constant change. But because of the way the new guy [Arne Slot] trains, it's not as end-to-end, and less players are getting injured.

“I would say Manchester City have the best team, the best 18 – but Liverpool have the best 22. They have five forwards who probably all think they should play and have got decent backup in positions. In terms of not bringing anyone in, it hasn’t mattered because they haven’t had many injuries."

“Arsenal are talking now about injuries," he added. "But they haven’t had many in two or three years. It’s always been about eight or nine of their starting XI playing every single game.”

Liverpool's next game in the Premier League comes away to Southampton before a massive clash against Real Madrid at Anfield.