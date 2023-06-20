Liverpool interested in shock move for Kyle Walker: report

Liverpool have registered a shock interest in Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

That's according to one report which says that the Citizens star wants to reject a move to Bayern Munich. The recently-crowned Treble winner was left on the bench in the Champions League final and is thought to be second-choice in Pep Guardiola's first-choice XI behind Manuel Akanji.

But with Liverpool offering Walker the chance to remain in the northwest of England, a surprising option has become available.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to offer Kyle Walker an escape from the Manchester City bench (Image credit: Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

According to the Mail, Bayern were exploring a £15 million fee with Manchester City – along with Liverpool, who the source claims, "would be difficult to see" sign the 33-year-old.

The interest in Walker certainly confirms that Reds are interested in right-back cover – suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold's role could evolve under Jurgen Klopp.

The right-back has been playing in midfield for England of late and in the final stages of the season under Jurgen Klopp, was inverting to feature in the midfield more and more. Ibrahima Konate was tasked with covering his space defensively to mixed results.

However unlikely though, the introduction of Walker would allow Liverpool to field Alexander-Arnold in midfield – or even play a back three. Walker may just be used as a backup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold might see his role change next season (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

SportBILD's Christian Falk, writing for CaughtOffside, has made the claim that Benjamin Pavard is on Liverpool's radar, too.

Walker is valued at €13m by Transfermarkt.

