Who is Niclas Fullkrug? West Ham seal £27m transfer

Julen Lopetegui's Hammers have just made a (quite literally) big addition to their attacking ranks

West Ham have completed their latest signing of the summer, bringing in striker Niclas Fullkrug for £27m from Borussia Dortmund.

The Hammers had already made four additions to their squad this transfer window. Wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme have joined from Leeds and Palmeiras respectively, with centre-back Max Kilman arriving from Wolves and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham coming in as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.

