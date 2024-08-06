Who is Niclas Fullkrug? West Ham seal £27m transfer

West Ham have completed their latest signing of the summer, bringing in striker Niclas Fullkrug for £27m from Borussia Dortmund.

The Hammers had already made four additions to their squad this transfer window. Wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme have joined from Leeds and Palmeiras respectively, with centre-back Max Kilman arriving from Wolves and goalkeeper Wes Foderingham coming in as a free agent after leaving Sheffield United.

Fullkrug becomes new boss Julen Lopetegui's fifth acquisition since taking over at the London Stadium last month. FourFourTwo has the lowdown on the gigantic German...

Julen Lopetegui has succeeded David Moyes in the West Ham dugout (Image credit: Alamy)

VIDEO: Riccardo Calafiori Is The FINAL Piece Of Mikel Arteta's Jigsaw

Who is Niclas Fullkrug?

Having spent much of his career in the German lower leagues, Fullkrug caught the eye with 35 goals in 65 games for Werder Bremen across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. The six-foot-two centre-forward began the following campaign with Bremen, scoring once more before joining Dortmund on a three-year deal.

A late bloomer, Fullkrug became Germany's second-oldest outfield debutant when he earned his first cap at the age of 29 years and 280 days ahead of the 2022 World Cup. He went to that tournament and scored twice, only for his country to crash out at the group stage.

Fullkrug has scored 13 goals in 21 caps for Germany (Image credit: Alamy)

Physically imposing and a powerful finisher, Fullkrug scored found the net 15 times in all competitions during his sole season at Dortmund. He featured in Germany's Euro 2024 squad and scored twice – registering in group matches against Scotland and Switzerland – as the hosts reached the quarter-finals.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking to West Ham's official website upon his arrival in East London, the former Hanover 96 and Nurnberg man said: "I'm delighted to be here, and I can't wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates. I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big club like West Ham."

More from FourFourTwo

COMMUNITY SHIELD The curse of the season curtain-raiser

QUIZ! Can you guess whether these 25 players have broken the all-time transfer record?

IN THE MAG Season Preview! 140 teams rated PLUS 51 things we’re excited for in 2024/25, Kudus, Cech, Schmeichel, Grobbelaar and more!