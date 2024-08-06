Liverpool in for Euro 2024 star to replace key first-team star: report

Liverpool fans are still awaiting the first signing of the Arne Slot era after the Dutchman replaced Jurgen Klopp earlier this summer.

The Dutchman inherited a fairly even squad from the German following last season’s third-placed Premier League finish and while there are no huge gaps in the playing staff, Slot and new sporting director are said to be targeting a new number six as their first signing.

But the new regime are also reported to be look ahead to the future and have identified a successor to one of the club’s longest-serving players.

VIDEO How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

According to Deportes Cope Valencia, the Reds are the ‘best-placed’ team to move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer as they look to secure a long-term successor to Alisson Becker, amid reports linking the 31-year-old Brazil international with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Mamardashvili was one of the best goalkeepers at Euro 2024 this summer, making more saves than any other stopper in the group stage as Georgia qualified for the knockout stages in their first major tournament.

Valencia reportedly value the 23-year-old at around €35-40 million and the player himself is said to be ‘attracted by the option’ of signing for Liverpool, with the caveat that he is their first choice, which would be unlikely if Alisson remains at the club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Giorgi Mamardashvili in action for Georgia at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report therefore moots that Liverpool could sign the stopper and then loan him out until Alisson’s Anfield exit. Mamardashvili was not part of the Valencia squad that travelled to England to face Leeds United at Elland Road in a friendly last weekend, with Los Ches owner Peter Lim said to be keen to cash in on one of the club’s best assets.

Mamardashvili is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, that is a big fee to part with unless the club lose Alisson this summer. That said, the best-run clubs are always planning for the future, so if a Saudi bid for Alisson does come in this month, the club will need to act and Mamardashvili showed this summer that he is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe with a big future ahead of him.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool make decision on first Arne Slot signing as mystery player targeted: report

Jamie Carragher exclusive: “Liverpool overperformed last season – no-one expects the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first campaign”

The 10 quickest players in the Premier League