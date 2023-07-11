Liverpool leader set for shock Saudi Pro League move – to join Steven Gerrard: report

Liverpool could be set to let another high-profile leader in the side leave Anfield this summer, with the Saudi Pro League ready to pounce.

The Reds have already seen one club legend depart Merseyside for the Middle East, with Roberto Firmino linking up with Al Ahli in recent weeks. The Brazilian is just one of many leading the exodus, too, with the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club recently, too.

Another Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard, has moved to the Middle East, becoming manager of Al-Ettifaq – and now, the beloved former Reds captain might lure someone he knows well over to Saudi Arabia with him.

Steven Gerrard wants a former team-mate joining him in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Jordan Henderson is on the radar for Gerrard, who is keen to add star quality to his side.

Henderson has been the Reds club captain ever since Gerrard left Merseyside in 2015 for Los Angeles Galaxy, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the last few seasons. The 33-year-old joined from boyhood side Sunderland in 2011 and is the longest-serving player left at Anfield by at least four years.

But with Jurgen Klopp bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer to play in midfield – not to mention the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliot, along with the possible migration of Trent Alexander-Arnold to midfield – Henderson faces his biggest-ever challenge for a first-team spot.

Klopp, however, has faced competition to keep his captain at the club before – even from those at Liverpool. Henderson's contract was initially set to expire this summer but Klopp was instrumental in convincing the Reds board to offer him a new deal two years ago.

Jordan Henderson has been at Liverpool for 12 years (Image credit: Getty)

The England international's current contract now expires in 2025, meaning that should Saudi Arabian sides wish to try and tempt Henderson to the Pro League, the Merseysiders could in fact receive an unexpected fee for the star this summer.

Henderson is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who reportedly won't be moving to Merseyside.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.