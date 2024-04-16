Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold names his footballing best-mates

Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared which two players he is closest to for both Liverpool and England.

The 25-year-old is expected to be named in Gareth Southgate's European Championship squad this summer, should he fend off his current injury problems.

Admitting which teammates he has the best relationship with away from the pitch, Alexander-Arnold jovial self seems more apparent than ever given his answers.

“I would say club [best friend] Robbo [Andy Robertson], and for international, probably Jude [Bellingham]," began the defender, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Overlap

"There was a competition [between him and Robertson on assists], but we haven’t done it for years now – I'm still unbeaten.

"I always say it’s about the quality of the assist. You can pass to someone here, you’ll turn, whip one top bin, or take on four players, score, and he’ll claim the assist. Honestly.



“Whereas I’ll play a sixty-yard pass, get the assist, and I’ll be like yeah, that’s a proper assist. Whereas he’ll play a short pass. Yeah [on his assists being better than Robertson], it’s about quality, not quantity.”

Liverpool defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bellingham and Trent are often spotted together whilst on England duty and the same can be said during the off-season too.

Linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, fans were sent into overload when a photo of the pair was shared online by Alexander-Arnold as they strolled around in Dubai whilst on holiday.

Captioned 'Stroll in the City with Bro,' Trent is out of contract with Liverpool next summer and questions have been asked whether he could potentially seek pastures new away from England.

