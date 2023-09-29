Liverpool line up Dortmund star as potential Mohamed Salah back-up: report

Jurgen Klopp could return to his former club Borussia Dortmund in his search for a new forward, with Liverpool reportedly eyeing a move for Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands international joined the Bundesliga side in July 2021 from PSV Eindhoven and has impressed with his speed and eye for goal.

Malen is a former Arsenal youth player, who played for the Gunners at Under-18 and Under-21 level, and Bild reports that a return to England could be on the cards.

Salah has been linked with a Liverpool departure (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp is said to be a fan of the 24-year-old since before his move to Dortmund and is interested in bringing him in as back-up for Mohamed Salah.

But the right winger is unlikely to go anywhere for less than €60 million (£52m) and his employers have him on a contract to 2026.

Malen has scored 23 goals and provided 16 assists in 80 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

He has started the new season brightly, scoring four times in seven games including three in his first four Bundesliga matches of the season.

Transfermarkt value Malen at £24m.

Klopp's side have started the season well (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have started the new season strongly picking up 16 points from their first six Premier League games to sit second in the table behind Manchester City.

The Reds travel to Tottenham on Saturday on league duty before hosting Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

