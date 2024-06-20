Liverpool in the frame to sign Arda Guler in huge statement of intent: report

Liverpool could sign Euro 2024 star Arda Guler, as Arne Slot's first major statement as Reds boss

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Turkey superstar Arda Guler, as Arne Slot gets to grips with his new squad.

Guler announced himself on the international stage this week, with a stunning long-range effort to sink Georgia at Euro 2024. The Real Madrid youngster has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu through injury – and could be even further on the periphery next season, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe. 

