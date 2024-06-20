Liverpool in the frame to sign Arda Guler in huge statement of intent: report

Turkey superstar Arda Guler is being lined up for Liverpool, according to one report

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Turkey superstar Arda Guler, as Arne Slot gets to grips with his new squad.

Guler announced himself on the international stage this week, with a stunning long-range effort to sink Georgia at Euro 2024. The Real Madrid youngster has struggled in his first season at the Bernabeu through injury – and could be even further on the periphery next season, following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Slot is still yet to make a signing since arriving at Liverpool but could well win over the Red side of Merseyside unanimously by signing a bona fide wonderkid who has lit up this summer's tournament.

Arne Slot is being linked with a host of stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have tipped the Reds to land Guler, due to the surplus of top forwards currently on the books of the European champions, with the aforementioned Mbappe being joined by Brazilian superstar Endrick imminently, too.

The report references info from UOL suggesting that

Why Scotland's Clever Tactical Change Should Have Beaten Switzerland

In FourFourTwo's view, a move for Guler is very much on the cards for a host of Europe's elite – but with Los Blancos having only recently bought Guler, they would loathe to lose him so soon, especially following his blossoming at Signal Iduna Park with his native Turkey.

A loan would seem far more likely and follows the patterns of several young stars that Real have hoovered up without an obvious place for in their side. The likes of Martin Odegaard and Takefusa Kubo have been huge success stories after leaving the Bernabeu permanently, while Reinier Jesus remains on the books of the club without a clear pathway to the first team.

Rodrygo may be on Liverpool's radar, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently looking for attacking reinforcements, with the futures of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all up in the air this summer. Guler, as a mercurially creative left-footer, would be most suited to replace Salah as a like-for-like replacement in position, if not role.

Guler is valed by Transfermarkt to be worth €30 million.

