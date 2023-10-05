Liverpool offer made Moises Caicedo 'dizzy' and Reds 'more stable' than Chelsea – agent

The agent of Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has revealed that Liverpool's offer for the Ecuador international made the player 'dizzy' and admits that the Reds would have been able to offer a 'more stable' project than the Blues.

Liverpool had a bid for Caicedo accepted by Brighton in the summer, but the midfielder ultimately ended up signing for Chelsea in a deal which could to £115 million.

"The issue of not going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea was also very questioned," Caicedo's agent Manuel Sierra told Futbol sin Cassette.

"The offers were similar in every way, the issue is that due to a question of values and a question of principles and of giving the floor to someone, when Liverpool's offer arrived, Brighton were asked for time so that Chelsea could match it, they did that, they surpassed it and he ended up at Chelsea because he had given the word to Chelsea and he told them for quite some time.

"Liverpool appeared very late and with a word given to Chelsea, with everything agreed, it was said that Moises Caicedo himself was already training in a Chelsea camp [before officially signing]. Let’s be clear, he never did anything while he had contact with Brighton."

Caicedo signed for Chelsea in the summer after giving his word to the Blues, but Sierra admits his player was tempted by Liverpool's offer.

"It is very complicated," he said. "Imagine that Jurgen Klopp is writing to you, that Liverpool is calling you, we are talking about something very big, that is, one of the best teams in the world, just like Chelsea, and with a more established and more stabilised project than what Chelsea have today, which is a very ambitious project with a view to two, three years ahead.

"When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises gets dizzy, I get dizzy myself."

"But Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour so that we could tell Brighton, so that they could match the offer and they gave them an hour and it ended in two days of negotiation."

Despite Saturday's controversial loss at Tottenham, Liverpool are fourth in the table with 16 points from their seven games in the Premier League this term, eight points and sven places ahead of Chelsea.

