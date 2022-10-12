Liverpool report: PSG to make incredible Kylian Mbappe swap deal this January, as Reds re-build

Liverpool are at the front of the queue for the wantaway Kylian Mbappe, with the PSG star unhappy with life in the French capital.

Mbappe only signed a bumper new contract over the summer but has already decided that he wants to quit Ligue 1. According (opens in new tab) to renowned transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), the French superstar wants to leave "as soon as possible" – though PSG director Luis Campos has denied these rumours to Canal Plus (opens in new tab).

Real Madrid are said to be out of the race for the player they very nearly signed in the summer, while most other sides in Europe would be priced out of a deal. That leaves Liverpool – who not only have the need to strengthen following a bad start to the season but a historic interest in Mbappe's signature.

Liverpool have been rumoured to be interested in Kylian Mbappe previously (Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The Reds, traditionally, haven't been the kind of club to spend extortionately on players without significant sales, though. Virgil van Dijk's transfer was famously funded on the nine-figure exit of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, while Darwin Nunez's arrival this summer was partly facilitated by Sadio Mané leaving to Bayern Munich.

If Mbappe were to join – whether in January or in the summer – there could well be a significant departure. According to one source, that could be the biggest earner at the club, as the Merseysiders look to tear down the squad and rebuild.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud (opens in new tab) has confirmed (opens in new tab) reports that Paris Saint-Germain will look to bargain with Liverpool to swap Mbappe with Mohamed Salah, who also signed a huge contract in the summer. Mario Cortegana (opens in new tab) of Marca (opens in new tab) has affirmed the links to Anfield.

While such a huge claim should be taken with a pinch of salt, in theory, the deal would make sense for all parties. Salah has started the season slowly following his contract extension and at the age of 30, Liverpool could welcome the opportunity to draft in a world-class replacement. The Egyptian King is a European champion and has sparked in the Champions League – which PSG covert more than anything else – while his pressing and work-rate could elevate Christophe Galtier's frontline.

Mohamed Salah has endured a tough start to the season with Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deal, however, looks unlikely.

Salah exclusively told FFT this year that his new deal wasn't "about the money" and that his relationship with the Reds is deeply important to him. To be sold months into his new deal would be a huge shock and Liverpool aren't the kind of club to make snap decisions based on poor patches of form.

Salah and Liverpool travel to Ibrox tonight for the next Champions League game in their campaign.

