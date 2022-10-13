Liverpool report: Reds held "secret private jet talks" with Kylian Mbappe – and are now "the only feasible option" to sign the PSG star

Liverpool are now "the only feasible option" for Kylian Mbappe to end his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe shocked the football world this week when it was reported that the 23-year-old wants to quit PSG less than six months after signing a bumper new deal. The Ligue 1 champions have been quick to dismiss the talk but the rumour mill is going into overdrive with journalists such as Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) and Julien Laurens (opens in new tab) confirming the talk.

Real Madrid attempted to persuade Mbappe to join in the summer at the end of his last PSG deal but apparently aren't in the running to sign the French superstar this time around.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a noted admirer of Kylian Mbappe (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Marca (opens in new tab), Liverpool are the only horse in the race for Mbappe this time, with others either priced out of a move or not particularly interested in signing him.

Manchester City currently have Erling Haaland as their designated superstar, Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski, Manchester United and Arsenal cannot offer Champions League football and Chelsea have a raft of attackers they're already trying to get rid of, possibly with Christopher Nkunku already on the way for next summer.

Mbappe has even had talks once before on a private jet with Liverpool owner John W Henry, according to the Liverpool Echo (opens in new tab). Speaking in May this year, the World Cup winner confirmed those stories.

“We talked a little bit, but not too much. We talked a little bit,” he told the Daily Telegraph. "I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe had talks with Liverpool while at Monaco (Image credit: PA)

“I don’t know why, you will have to ask her! It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

Mbappe is the most highly-valued player on Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) right now, at £144 million.

