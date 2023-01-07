Liverpool report: Reds receive boost as Brighton drop Moises Caicedo asking price

Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s chances of signing Moises Caicedo might just have increased, with Brighton (opens in new tab) reportedly substantially lowering their asking price for the midfielder.

Arsenal (opens in new tab)and Chelsea (opens in new tab) have also been linked with the impressive Ecuadorian (opens in new tab), who recently starred for his country at the World Cup.

And according to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Brighton, having previously demanded £85m, would consider offers of £60m plus add-ons for Caicedo (who is currently valued at roughly £33m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)).

Caicedo scored for Ecuador against Senegal at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many have pointed to a lack of strength in midfield as the primary reason for Liverpool's struggles this season, and Jude Bellingham is one particularly high-profile name said to be on the Reds' radar.

Jurgen Klopp says his side are suffering from more general structural issues (opens in new tab) – but that's not to say the 2019/20 Premier League champions won't move for a midfielder this transfer window, and Caicedo could be a shrewd acquisition.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle on deadline day of the 2021 winter window. He made his Seagulls debut early in the 2021/22 campaign, before being loaned out to Belgium's Beerschot.

Caicedo was recalled by his parent club midway through 2021/22, though, going on to make his Premier League debut in April – and bag his first Brighton goal, opening the scoring in a 4-0 win over Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Caicedo has made 29 appearances for Brighton, scoring twice (Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

This term, Caicedo has continued to catch the eye for the Seagulls – starring in their 3-3 draw at Liverpool in head coach Roberto De Zerbi's first match, and October's memorable 4-1 victory against Chelsea.

Next up for Caicedo and Brighton? A home Premier League clash on Saturday with Liverpool, of course...

Caicedo could be one of two Brighton midfielders heading to Merseyside: the Reds are said to be in a four-way race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, with three European sides also reportedly keen on the Argentine World Cup winner (opens in new tab).

Liverpool are also thought to be working on a £44m summer deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes (opens in new tab), while they could go head-to-head with Tottenham for for Sofyan Amrabat (opens in new tab), who starred for Morocco at Qatar 2022.

In other news, recent Anfield arrival Cody Gakpo has revealed that compatriot Virgil van Dijk influenced his decision to join the Reds (opens in new tab).