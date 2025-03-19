Liverpool report: Virgil van Dijk 'feels his time is up' at Anfield

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is nearing the exit door at Anfield as his contract continues to run down, with 2024/25 potentially his last season at the club.

Since joining Liverpool in 2018, Van Dijk has gone onto win everything possible on Merseyside, with another Premier League title looking ever more likely come the end of the season.

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer, however, with negotiations having seemingly reached an impasse with the club. Van Dijk is currently free to discuss a potential move with other clubs outside of England, and now reports suggest he is ready to call time on his career at Anfield.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk edging closer to exit door

Club captain Van Dijk might not be at the club next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being spotted talking to PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos after Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by the French side, Van Dijk highlighted the current situation over his contract.

“I still have no idea at the moment," he said. "It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Van Dijk lost the League Cup final last weekend (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Despite speaking with Al-Khelaifi and Campos, Van Dijk won't be making a move to Ligue 1, though he is still edging closer to the Liverpool exit door.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Van Dijk "feels his time is up" at Liverpool, with the Dutchman reportedly keen to play away from the Premier League as he enters the latter stages of his career.

While reports have previously highlighted Van Dijk has already received an offer from Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, the 33-year-old is said to prefer a move to MLS where he can enjoy a less demanding life off the pitch.

A number of big-name stars are currently playing in America, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Olivier Giroud, Sergio Busquets and Marco Reus all plying their trade in MLS. Van Dijk could join them halfway through the 2025 season once he becomes a free agent, though whether he will or not still remains completely unclear.

Van Dijk has been integral to Liverpool's success in recent times (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's looking increasingly likely that Van Dijk will leave Liverpool in the summer. The fact that negotiations with the Reds are still ongoing suggest he won't receive the offer he wants, with his age likely a factor in how the club's hierarchy view his value.

Transfermarkt values Van Dijk at £23.5m.