Liverpool star speaks out after being spotted talking to PSG chiefs as contract runs down
Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League and it could go from bad to worse
Liverpool’s dreams of a Champions League and Premier League double in Arne Slot’s first season in charge were shattered as they lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16.
PSG won 1-0 in 90 minutes at Anfield, sending the tie to extra-time as Liverpool had won the first-leg 1-0. A nervy 30 minutes saw no goals, with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missing penalties in the resulting shootout as Liverpool crashed out.
However, it went from bad to worse for Liverpool fans as one of their star players was seen deep in conversation with PSG chiefs after the game.
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk spotted talking to PSG owner
Liverpool’s captain Virgil van Dijk, who holds the record for being Liverpool's record signing, is yet to sign a new contract with the club he joined in 2018, meaning he would leave the club this summer if no agreement is made.
Alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk’s contract has been a major talking point off the pitch for Liverpool, leaving fans dismayed after the defender talking to PSG representatives after their loss at Anfield.
Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk (33) has a post-game talk with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting director Luis Campos at Anfield.pic.twitter.com/aWDN3hl0OmMarch 11, 2025
The summer transfer window is fast approaching and van Dijk will soon be a free agent, with PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos clearly keen to make an impression on the 33-year-old.
The French side are no strangers to marquee signings, and van Dijk would add experience and world class ability to an already thriving back-line that includes Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, who ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now, and Nuno Mendes.
After the game Van Dijk remained tight-lipped: “I still have no idea at the moment. It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”
Ibrahima Konate has been superb for Liverpool season, but with Joe Gomez’s consistent injury troubles and Jarell Quansah’s lack of minutes, van Dijk would be a huge loss to Liverpool, with investment required if Slot were to lose his captain.
Liverpool may have already identified one replacement, who has excelled in the Bundesliga for multiple seasons, yet van Dijk is still one of the world’s best centre-backs and he would be extremely difficult to replace, regardless of his age.
Slot's side will turn their attention to their League Cup final against Newcastle, but with their Champions League hopes ended, and the Premier League title now a formality, it is likely that the contract sagas of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold will take centre-stage for the rest of the season.
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.
