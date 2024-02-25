Liverpool sporting director update clears way for Newcastle to replace Dan Ashworth

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is not among the candidates to take on the vacant sporting director role at Liverpool, according to reports.

Short-term appointment Jorg Schmadtke departed Anfield after the conclusion of the January transfer window, leaving the club with another key appointment to make in time for the summer alongside replacing departing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Reports last week had connected Steidten with the job – an intriguing notion for many Reds fans, given the German’s key role in appointing Xabi Alonso to the Bayer Leverkusen job in 2022.

Steidten subsequently said it would be ‘an honour’ to be on the radar of a club of Liverpool’s stature.

But football journalist Ben Jacobs – who first broke the news of Steidten’s move to West Ham last summer – told GiveMeSport: "Steidten, by the way, is not a candidate for Liverpool despite reports.

“So if he wants to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, he won't be going to Anfield. At this stage, it's kind of too early to be putting names out there.

“Newcastle are first dealing with the final stages of [Dan] Ashworth's exit and then and only then will they start talking to other candidates.”

Whether or not that final paragraph should be read as Steidten potentially being of interest to Newcastle United is not entirely clear, but they will be on the lookout for a replacement for sporting director Ashworth if he completes a move to take the equivalent role at Manchester United.

Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave at St James’ Park while talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

