Liverpool star has emphatic say on Arne Slot’s ‘elegant, Dutch-style’ football
Reds supporters could be in for a shock as the team move away from Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal football' under their new manager
Liverpool had a very clear identity under Jurgen Klopp as they played high octane football designed to disturb their opponents' rhythm.
Supporters embraced this approach and it was successful too, securing eight trophies during the German manager's tenure, including the Champions League and a first title for 30 years.
This period made Klopp a Liverpool legend as the club returned to the pinnacle of European football and would have claimed even more silverware but for a relentless Manchester City.
He was always going to be a tough act to follow so perhaps it's fitting that the appointment of Arne Slot also represents a distinct change in style, as Harvey Elliott explained in a press conference ahead of the Reds friendly with Arsenal.
"It's very elegant, Dutch style, it's very nice. The style of play is a lot different. It's more about in possession now," said the midfielder, who was signed by Klopp from Fulham in July 2019.
"The players are excited, we play certain patterns, it is a good buzz around the team and the lads are excited to apply it in games.
"It's a fresh start for everyone. I don't think it is nerves but excitement. I think we [will learn it] very quickly to be honest. We have seen in the last game there were certain moments where the amazing football was free-flowing.
"It's pre-season and it is only the first couple of games and we need to keep trusting what they are teaching us. We need to keep going if things don't work out [immediately] because it is all new."
Liverpool beat Real Betis 1-0 in their first pre-season game on Saturday, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring the winner.
Several first-team regulars, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez, were missing after their countries had progressed far in international competition.
Liverpool dominated possession against Betis but will face a much sterner test when they come up against Arsenal on Thursday.
The two Premier League giants meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as part of their respective tours of America.
