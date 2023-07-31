Liverpool closing in on third summer signing, with personal terms agreed after Arsenal pulled out of race: report

Liverpool look like closing in on a third signing of the summer, now that Arsenal have pulled out of the race for his signature.

The Reds have only signed two players so far in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but have been extremely busy with outgoings. Four players left the club on free transfers, in James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino – and more have followed in the weeks since.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both Saudi Pro League-bound, while Fabio Carvalho has headed on loan to RB Leipzig. It's likely that Liverpool will still have to strengthen heavily in the coming weeks.

Jordan Henderson is one of Liverpool's higher-profile exits this summer (Image credit: Al-Ettifaq)

According to Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Romeo Lavia's transfer is merely a "matter of time".

"Work’s now ongoing to find the right structure with meticulous talks to ensure that bonuses are achievable," he tweeted, adding, "[the] player’s just waiting […] to undergo a medical to complete the transfer, so that he can be part of the summer camp in Singapore."

Personal terms have already been agreed, with transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano confirming that Arsenal have all but pulled out of the race in a tweet.

Though Football Insider claimed that Arsenal were preparing a move for Lavia, it's believed that the Gunners' interest in another midfielder is dependent on the future of Thomas Partey, who Mikel Arteta recently confirmed as being a part of his plans going forward.

Romeo Lavia is set to move from Southampton to Liverpool (Image credit: Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Lavia is able to play as a No.6 and a No.8 and could fulfil either role at Anfield – though Jurgen Klopp may well add more midfield cover before the transfer window is over.

The teenager is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.

