Liverpool closing in on third summer signing, with personal terms agreed after Arsenal pulled out of race: report
Liverpool look like closing another summer signing, with Jurgen Klopp's squad shaping up for the new season
Liverpool look like closing in on a third signing of the summer, now that Arsenal have pulled out of the race for his signature.
The Reds have only signed two players so far in Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but have been extremely busy with outgoings. Four players left the club on free transfers, in James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino – and more have followed in the weeks since.
Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are both Saudi Pro League-bound, while Fabio Carvalho has headed on loan to RB Leipzig. It's likely that Liverpool will still have to strengthen heavily in the coming weeks.
According to Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, Romeo Lavia's transfer is merely a "matter of time".
"Work’s now ongoing to find the right structure with meticulous talks to ensure that bonuses are achievable," he tweeted, adding, "[the] player’s just waiting […] to undergo a medical to complete the transfer, so that he can be part of the summer camp in Singapore."
Personal terms have already been agreed, with transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano confirming that Arsenal have all but pulled out of the race in a tweet.
Though Football Insider claimed that Arsenal were preparing a move for Lavia, it's believed that the Gunners' interest in another midfielder is dependent on the future of Thomas Partey, who Mikel Arteta recently confirmed as being a part of his plans going forward.
Lavia is able to play as a No.6 and a No.8 and could fulfil either role at Anfield – though Jurgen Klopp may well add more midfield cover before the transfer window is over.
The teenager is valued at €32m by Transfermarkt.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool transfer news is ramping up ahead of a huge overhaul at Anfield this summer.
Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has been linked, while James Ward-Prowse is said to be on the shortlist. Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga is a target and Khephren Thuram of Nice is said to be close to joining – but Manuel Ugarte is one star who won't be moving to Merseyside.
Meanwhile, Diogo Jota has told FFT that Liverpool can win the title in 2024.
