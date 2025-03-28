Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report
Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants a new centre-forward to lead his line next season
Liverpool have finally been handed the green light to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.
Arne Slot's side are likely to win the Premier League title, given the Reds are currently 12 points clear of second placed Arsenal with just nine games to go. Liverpool are still awaiting news on the future of Mohamed Salah too, with interest continuing to mount from Saudi Arabia.
But former Benfica man Darwin Nunez could also be on his way out of Anfield and Liverpool have already found their ideal replacement.
Liverpool FINALLY get a green light to sign Darwin Nunez replacement
Most Liverpool fans have found watching their number nine frustrating this season, with Nunez only finding the net seven times so far.
Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all outscored the Uruguayan and it now looks like he will be allowed to leave the club later this year.
According to fresh reports from iNews, Liverpool are just one of six Premier League clubs who want to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window.
David, 25, has enjoyed another superb campaign in France and has scored 23 goals in 41 games for the Ligue 1 side.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The report adds how Newcastle United, Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea all wish to sign him too and contact with the player’s representatives has already begun.
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus also want to recruit the Canadian international who is out of contract with Lille in just a matter of months.
In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool still seem to be leading the race to sign Alexander Isak this summer and if that move fails to come to fruition, David could be the perfect alternative.
Liverpool are back in action next week in the Premier League, as they host Everton at Anfield in the final Merseyside derby of the season.
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Tottenham Hotspur looking to tempt manager from Premier League rivals: report
Liverpool player set for immediate exit, in 'unusual' deal: report