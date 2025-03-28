Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season

Liverpool have finally been handed the green light to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.

Arne Slot's side are likely to win the Premier League title, given the Reds are currently 12 points clear of second placed Arsenal with just nine games to go. Liverpool are still awaiting news on the future of Mohamed Salah too, with interest continuing to mount from Saudi Arabia.

But former Benfica man Darwin Nunez could also be on his way out of Anfield and Liverpool have already found their ideal replacement.

Liverpool FINALLY get a green light to sign Darwin Nunez replacement

Darwin Nunez has struggled to find his feet again with Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Liverpool fans have found watching their number nine frustrating this season, with Nunez only finding the net seven times so far.

Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all outscored the Uruguayan and it now looks like he will be allowed to leave the club later this year.

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to fresh reports from iNews, Liverpool are just one of six Premier League clubs who want to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window.

David, 25, has enjoyed another superb campaign in France and has scored 23 goals in 41 games for the Ligue 1 side.

The report adds how Newcastle United, Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea all wish to sign him too and contact with the player’s representatives has already begun.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus also want to recruit the Canadian international who is out of contract with Lille in just a matter of months.

Jonathan David is one of the most sought after strikers in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool still seem to be leading the race to sign Alexander Isak this summer and if that move fails to come to fruition, David could be the perfect alternative.

Liverpool are back in action next week in the Premier League, as they host Everton at Anfield in the final Merseyside derby of the season.