Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report

Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants a new centre-forward to lead his line next season

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season

Liverpool have finally been handed the green light to replace Darwin Nunez this summer.

Arne Slot's side are likely to win the Premier League title, given the Reds are currently 12 points clear of second placed Arsenal with just nine games to go. Liverpool are still awaiting news on the future of Mohamed Salah too, with interest continuing to mount from Saudi Arabia.

But former Benfica man Darwin Nunez could also be on his way out of Anfield and Liverpool have already found their ideal replacement.

Liverpool FINALLY get a green light to sign Darwin Nunez replacement

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Darwin Nunez of Liverpool is embraced by Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, after the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has struggled to find his feet again with Liverpool this season

Most Liverpool fans have found watching their number nine frustrating this season, with Nunez only finding the net seven times so far.

Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have all outscored the Uruguayan and it now looks like he will be allowed to leave the club later this year.

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

Arne Slot is hoping to seal the Premier League title after the international break

According to fresh reports from iNews, Liverpool are just one of six Premier League clubs who want to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window.

David, 25, has enjoyed another superb campaign in France and has scored 23 goals in 41 games for the Ligue 1 side.

The report adds how Newcastle United, Manchester United, West Ham, Tottenham and Chelsea all wish to sign him too and contact with the player’s representatives has already begun.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus also want to recruit the Canadian international who is out of contract with Lille in just a matter of months.

Jonathan David

Jonathan David is one of the most sought after strikers in Europe

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool still seem to be leading the race to sign Alexander Isak this summer and if that move fails to come to fruition, David could be the perfect alternative.

Liverpool are back in action next week in the Premier League, as they host Everton at Anfield in the final Merseyside derby of the season.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot looks to be leading his team to Premier League glory this season

Liverpool player set for immediate exit, in 'unusual' deal: report
