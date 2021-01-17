Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum to reject contract offer and join Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to reject Liverpool’s offer of a new contract and join Barcelona, according to reports.

The Netherlands international has been weighing up his future for several weeks as he nears the end of his deal at Anfield.

Wijnaldum will become a free agent on June 30, although Liverpool are hoping he puts pen to paper on an extension.

A report in the Spanish press earlier this week suggested Barcelona were growing increasingly confident of bringing the midfielder to the Camp Nou.

And the Sunday Mirror report that Wijnaldum is poised to snub Liverpool’s offer and fulfil a childhood dream by joining Barca.

The Catalan outfit have a strong Dutch connection and Wijnaldum has always wanted to follow in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff, Ronald Koeman and Frank Rijkaard.

Wijnaldum also worked with Koeman during the latter’s time in charge of the Dutch national team.

Liverpool have not yet given up hope of persuading the 30-year-old to stay put, but Barcelona look to have won the race for his signature.

Wijnaldum will almost certainly continue to be a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s side for the remainder of the campaign.

He has started 15 matches in the Premier League this term and remained as consistent as ever in the Reds’ engine room.

"I have nothing to say about this," Klopp said earlier this month when asked about Wijnaldum’s future.

"I've said how much I like the person and the player. So, there's really nothing else to say about it.

“That's not good or bad news, that's just how it is. If there's a decision you'll know about it. Apart from that, there's nothing else to say."

Liverpool will return to the summit of the Premier League standings if they beat leaders and arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

