Liverpool closer to signing wonderkid after 'advanced talks', with his current manager wanting to sell: report

Liverpool have held advanced talks with one exciting young midfielder – who now appears to be unwanted by his current manager.

The Reds are hoping to end the transfer window with a flourish to increase the depth in midfield and fill out the squad. Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo has been the latest to join – and he made his debut against Bournemouth at the weekend.

But with numbers still a little light in the centre of the park following an exodus in which five senior midfielders left the club this summer, Liverpool are closing in on a talented player who may be available.

The Mail reported recently that Liverpool have held "advanced talks" with Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch, with The Athletic now admitting that the Dutchman faces an "uncertain future" in Bavaria.

According to the report, many at the Allianz Arena are impressed with the 21-year-old but manager Thomas Tuchel has reached a point where he will happily cash in on Gravenberch in order to fund a move for a true defensive midfielder. The club's hierarchy, meanwhile, think that Konrad Laimer can fulfil that role.

"While many of Gravenberch's team-mates have praised his training performances and club officials believe that the former Ajax midfielder should be given more time, Tuchel has indicated that he would sanction a move," according to the report.

Liverpool could use the player as a No.8 in their system ahead of Endo and one of Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister. Comfortable in all phases of play, Gravenberch would be more depth for Klopp rather than an automatic starter.

Gravenberch has started just three games at Bayern since making his move from the Eredivisie and was omitted from Louis van Gaal's World Cup 2022 squad in December of last year.

The midfielder is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

