Liverpool in surprise move to sign new goalkeeper this summer: report

Liverpool are set to move for a new goalkeeper this summer, on top of the other areas of the team that need improving.

The Reds are in the market for two midfielders, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch (opens in new tab) touted as their first two signings – while the defence has been mooted as an area that they may wish to upgrade on, too.

But beyond that, it appears that Irish backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher may need to be replaced too, as Jurgen Klopp embarks on perhaps the biggest rebuild of his career.

Caoimhin Kelleher could be set to leave Liverpool (Image credit: Getty)

"Understand Liverpool could also look at new back up goalkeeper in the summer as Caoimhin Kelleher hopes to get more minutes as regular starter elsewhere next season," Italian journalist and prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) tweeted (opens in new tab).

"Many clubs are already showing interest in Kelleher loan deal in case Liverpool gives the green light."

It has been suggested that the Republic of Ireland international could be sold permanently in order to raise funds for the rebuild, however. Kelleher's international team-mate Gavin Bazunu was sold for around £12 million by Manchester City last summer – it's more than feasible that Kelleher, who is three years older, could go for around £20m.

With Alisson ahead in the pecking order, the Reds could insert a buyback on Kelleher to give themselves the option of bringing the Corkonian custodian back to Merseyside later down the line.

Alisson is first-choice at Liverpool (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool may actually look to sign two goalkeepers this summer, with third-choice Adrian out of contract.

Kelleher is valued at just €8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

