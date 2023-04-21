Liverpool in surprise move to sign new goalkeeper this summer: report
Liverpool are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer – on top of the improvements that Jurgen Klopp wants to make across the team
Liverpool are set to move for a new goalkeeper this summer, on top of the other areas of the team that need improving.
The Reds are in the market for two midfielders, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch (opens in new tab) touted as their first two signings – while the defence has been mooted as an area that they may wish to upgrade on, too.
But beyond that, it appears that Irish backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher may need to be replaced too, as Jurgen Klopp embarks on perhaps the biggest rebuild of his career.
"Understand Liverpool could also look at new back up goalkeeper in the summer as Caoimhin Kelleher hopes to get more minutes as regular starter elsewhere next season," Italian journalist and prolific transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab) tweeted (opens in new tab).
"Many clubs are already showing interest in Kelleher loan deal in case Liverpool gives the green light."
It has been suggested that the Republic of Ireland international could be sold permanently in order to raise funds for the rebuild, however. Kelleher's international team-mate Gavin Bazunu was sold for around £12 million by Manchester City last summer – it's more than feasible that Kelleher, who is three years older, could go for around £20m.
With Alisson ahead in the pecking order, the Reds could insert a buyback on Kelleher to give themselves the option of bringing the Corkonian custodian back to Merseyside later down the line.
Liverpool may actually look to sign two goalkeepers this summer, with third-choice Adrian out of contract.
Kelleher is valued at just €8m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.
The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.
Meanwhile, there could be significant outgoings from Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah has apparently enquired about a move to Spain, Jurgen Klopp is a target for Real Madrid if Carlo Ancelotti departs and Roberto Firmino has reportedly agreed a deal with Los Blancos when his Liverpool contract expires.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White