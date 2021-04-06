Liverpool transfer news: Inter contact Georginio Wijnaldum and consider move for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan have opened talks with Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum about a summer switch and could also make a move for Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud, say reports.

The Italian club are struggling with financial difficulties and as a result have cast an eye towards players who could be available on free transfers at the end of the season.

Inter director Giuseppe Marotta, who joined the club from Juventus in 2018, is something of an expert in the field.

While in Turin he oversaw the signings of players like Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Dani Alves for free, and he has done the same with Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah at Inter.

According to Calciomercato, Marotta is on the hunt for experienced players who won’t command a transfer fee to bolster Antonio Conte’s squad for next season.

Wijnaldum, whose contract expires in June, is Inter’s main midfield target and Marotta has made contract with the Netherlands international’s representatives about a potential move.

Another option is Giroud, who was linked with the Nerazzurri in January and is out of contract at Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Conte is still interested in the France striker, but the fact that he turns 35 in September could work against him.

