Liverpool transfer news: Lille’s Sven Botman responds to rumours of a Premier League move

Lille centre-back Sven Botman has responded to rumours linking him with a move to England after an excellent first season in France.

According to The Athletic, Botman is aware of interest from the Premier League and admits that he would be well-suited to playing there.

In an interview with David Ornstein, the Dutchman acknowledged the speculation surrounding his future after helping Lille to the top of Ligue Un.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress and could be competing for his signature this summer.

“Of course, it’s a good compliment when you hear these clubs are interested. The media always give something extra to the reality, but it’s nice to be [spoken about] in a positive way in the media.

“It’s not really my first interest, but of course I’m lying if I say it’s not of interest to me. It’s the first time that such big clubs are linked to me,” said Botman.

“I’m focusing now on Lille. The season is almost over and we can achieve something really special, so I’m just focusing on Lille.

“If I’m honest, the Premier League is one of the leagues I dreamed about, but Serie A and La Liga are also really big competitions. The Bundesliga also.

“But the Premier League, for me, is something special. It’s the style of football that I really like, and it also suits me.”

Botman joined Lille from Ajax for €9million last July, signing a five-year contract with the French club, where he has partnered Jose Fonte to great effect.

With just one round of fixtures left, victory away to Angers on Sunday will guarantee the title for Les Dogues.

Currently one point ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, they just need to match the result of Mauricio Pochettino’s side, who travel to Brest.