Liverpool's late transfer battle as Saudi officials jet in for Mo Salah talks: report
Liverpool rejected a huge offer for Salah from Al-Ittihad last week, but another approach for the Egyptian superstar felt inevitable
Officials from Saudi Arabia are reportedly in England to make one last push to sign Mo Salah from Liverpool.
The Reds turned down a £150m bid from Saudi champions Al-Ittihad last Friday, but an improved offer always felt inevitable.
While the English transfer window closed on Friday, Saudi Pro League clubs can still do deals up until this Thursday (7 September).
And that leaves time for Al-Ittihad to make one final push to lure Salah to the Middle East.
According to MailOnline, a Saudi delegation arrived in England on Saturday hoping to convince Salah to join the ever-growing list of stars swapping Europe's top leagues for the Gulf state's riches.
Saudi Arabia run football now
Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante are among the biggest names to sign for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, with the latter two both joining Al-Ittihad.
Salah's former Liverpool teammates Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson all ply their trade in the league now, too, with the former also heading to Al-Ittihad.
Salah signed a contract extension at Liverpool last year to keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2024/25, but given the Egyptian's age – he turned 31 in June – it's hard to see him extending his stay with the Reds beyond that.
The former Chelsea and Roma man is the biggest sporting star in the Arab world, so it's no surprise to see him so coveted by the Saudis.
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr back in January, the profile of the Saudi Pro League has gone up and up – and securing Salah's signature would see it soar to greater heights still.
More Liverpool stories
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had his say on the Saudi interest in Salah.
That's after Reds legend Robbie Fowler warned the fans to expect another big offer for the forward.
Meanwhile, the 2019/20 Premier League champions completed their midfield revamp with a £34m deadline-day signing.
