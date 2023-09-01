Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia deal is DONE, according to Saudi media

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sell Mohamed Salah to Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad, according to reports from the country.

The Egyptian signed a three-year extension to his Anfield contract last summer but has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia all summer, with Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad the principal suitors.

Now, Saudi paper Okaz says that a move has been agreed – though all signs from reports in Europe say that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to keep his talismanic forward at all costs.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to lose Salah (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The deal may not be as complete as is being suggested, however. Klopp recently shrugged off the rumours about a move, while Salah's agent has denied that his client wants to leave Anfield this summer.

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, publicly denied any move on Twitter just this summer, replying to a tweet about the player's future in the Middle East to categorically state, "Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

Despite this, Saudi reports have continually linked him with a Merseyside exit. Arriyadiyah claimed that Salah is seriously considering a mega-money recently after reports from Saudi Arabia outlet Al Riyadiah suggested he could earn over £150 million from two years playing in the Pro League.

Liverpool have already sold Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the league this summer.

Liverpool stars Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both left for Saudi Arabia this summer. (Image credit: Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here,” Salah told FFT.

