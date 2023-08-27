Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp brushes off Mohamed Salah Saudi Arabia speculation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had no interest in discussing speculation that Mohamed Salah is about to leave the club after his side beat Newcastle 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds came from behind with 10 men to beat the Magpies 2-1 at St. James' Park in the late game and Salah set up the winner for substitute Darwin Nunez with an exquisite pass.

Earlier in the day, there had been reports that it would be the Egyptian forward's final game for Liverpool amid talk of a possible move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad.

And after the match, it was put to Klopp in an interview that the story "hadn't gone away".

"For me it has," the German replied as he brought the interview to an end.

Salah has netted 187 goals in 308 appearances for Liverpool and is now the fifth-highest scorer in the club's history following his strike against Bournemouth last weekend.

More Liverpool news

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.