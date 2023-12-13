Liverpool preparing U-turn on 'incredible' academy prospects – which could define title charge: report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has some tough decisions to make – and could make a U-turn on stars he called "incredible" in the past.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and flying at the moment, thanks to some good form while rivals falter. The only blot from the last couple of weeks of league action, in which the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester City have all dropped points, is a long-term injury.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for a long time with an ACL injury, leaving Liverpool with a quandary over the next few weeks.

Joel Matip is injured for the foreseeable future (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, the Merseysiders could be set to recall one of Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips, who featured extensively during the 2020/21 season during an injury crisis to Klopp's centre-backs.

Both stars are currently on loan away from Anfield but could be brought back to the fold, with Matip missing a big chunk of the season. Klopp has previously spoken very highly of the pair and would no doubt welcome some defensive cover this January.

"These two boys, playing like [this], it is incredible, absolutely incredible," Klopp said in May 2021 during the run-in. "That was a proper crash course in a Premier League education, and they have learned so much."

Nat Phillips could be set for a Liverpool return (Image credit: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool could well be convinced to bring defensive cover back rather than spending money on a defender during the winter window, given that there is also the need for a defensive midfielder.

Both Phillips and Williams are on loan in Scotland at current, the former with Celtic, the latter with Aberdeen.

More Liverpool stories

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield transformation cause more questions than answers for Jurgen Klopp?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp blasts Amazon host's joke as 'ignorant' and 'disrespectful' after beating Sheffield United.

With the January transfer window approaching, Liverpool have reportedly cooled their interest in one attacking target.