Liverpool transfer news: Reds make Real Madrid star Rodrygo a top target

Liverpool are weighing up an offer for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to add to his attacking options next summer, with continued uncertainty over the futures of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

All three players are out of contract in 2023 and Liverpool could cash in on at least one of the forwards next summer unless they sign a new deal before then.

Even if each of the trio stays put for a while longer, there is a need for Liverpool to freshen things up in attack.

Firmino is already 30 years old and Salah and Mane will also be that age at the start of next season.

Leeds winger Raphinha has been linked with the Reds since the middle of last term, but another Brazilian is now on the club's radar.

According to El Nacional Liverpool are keeping tabs on Rodrygo ahead of a potential £68m move.

The attacker can play on either flank or in a central role, and that versatility would no doubt appeal to Klopp.

The 20-year-old has only made five starts in La Liga this term, and he is yet to get on the scoresheet in Spain's top flight.

He scored two goals and provided two assists in five appearances in the group stage of the Champions League, but he is still struggling to nail down a starting role at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid are hoping to sign Kylian Mbappe next summer and they are also in the race to acquire Erling Haaland.

In order to do so los Blancos will need to sell some of the fringe members of their squad, and they could listen to offers for Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has been outshone by Vinicius Junior, his compatriot, so far this season.

And whereas Vinicius is seen as a key part of Madrid's plans for the future, Rodrygo's status is a little more uncertain.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

NOW READ...

RANKED The 50 best football boots ever

PREMIER LEAGUE Live streams: How to watch every game from anywhere in the world

LATEST MAG 2021 Awards! Jorginho, Rice, Brereton Diaz, Hayes, Evra exclusives + Messi, Lewandowski, Saint & Greavsie + EXCLUSIVE 2022 calendar