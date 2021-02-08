Liverpool transfer news: Reds weigh up a move for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior

Liverpool are considering a move for Vinicius Junior, with Real Madrid open to the idea of selling the promising youngster for fee of £40million.

Vinicius first burst onto the scene in May 2017, when completing a lucrative deal to move to Real as soon as he turned 18.

He was the first of three Brazilian prospects signed in quick succession by the Spanish giants, with Rodrygo and then Reinier later joining him at the Bernabeu.

Vinicus’ early performances were bright and exciting, but his development has notably stalled since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager a couple of years ago.

Liverpool have previously made two approaches for Vinicius, being firmly rebuffed both times, but Real are now considering cashing in on the Brazilian, according to Diario Madridista.

Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the quick and skilful winger, who won his first and only international cap in 2019, and would love to bring him to Anfield.

Real are currently focused on funding an ambitious swoop for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and recognise that several fringe players will have to leave to make that happen.

Vinicius is one of those in contention to leave, but Real would hope to agree a buyback clause as part of any negotiations considering how much potential they believe him to possess.

A similar deal was struck when Sergio Reguilon moved to Tottenham Hotspur on a five-year deal back in September.

Vinicius has made 18 appearances in La Liga this season – nine from the start and nine as a substitute – scoring two goals in the process.

He was given his first start since December in Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Huesca, lasting 78 minutes into an underwhelming performance.

Real were drawing 1-1 when he was replaced by Mariano Diaz, but Raphael Varane popped up with a late winner.