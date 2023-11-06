Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabia is a 'done deal'

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will leave in the summer, with a "done deal" agreed between the Reds and the Saudi Pro League.

That's according to an extraordinary report that claims the Egyptian King has sealed his exit from Anfield next summer in a £150 million transfer. Rumours were rife that Salah would quit the Premier League during the last transfer window, as Saudi paper Okaz claimed a move had been agreed with Al-Ittihad, while Al Riyadiah claimed the forward could earn over £150m from two years playing in the Middle East.

Jurgen Klopp has always insisted his No.11 is committed to the club – but now, it appears the conversation is back on, with fresh rumours linking Salah away.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has never feared for Salah leaving (Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Football Insider have delivered a new report claiming that a deal has been agreed in principle with an unnamed Saudi Pro League club to sign Salah next summer.

The 31-year-ol has apparently "verbally agreed" a move, with his head "turned" by the prospect of playing in the Gulf State.

With the Merseysiders expected to receive £150m for a 32-year-old heading into the final year of his contract, they may well see selling Salah as a good deal – despite his continued excellence for them.

Liverpool have sold or released a number of players to Saudi Arabia in recent months, as Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have all gone to ply their trade there this year.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino moved to Saudi over the summer (Image credit: PETER POWELL / AFP)

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

Salah is valued at €65m by Transfermarkt.

