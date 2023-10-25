Liverpool want 17-year-old sensation dubbed 'the new Xabi Alonso' - and he's available at bargain price: report

Liverpool are chasing a midfield starlet compared to the likes of Xabi Alonso and Michael Essien, as Jurgen Klopp looks to steal a wonderkid ahead of the rest of Europe.

A couple of years ago, the Reds had one of the older squads in the Premier League. Klopp has successfully lowered the average age, however, by replacing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.

With a vibrant young core at their fingertips though, it appears Liverpool are preparing to bring in even more exciting teenage talent – without breaking the bank.

Liverpool have successfully lowered the average age of their squad with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Assan Ouedraogao can leave in January for under €12 million.

Ouedraogao, born in May 2006, is still not 18 but has forced his way into Schalke's first team with eye-catching performances from midfield. The official Bundesliga website have compared him favourably to former Liverpool great Xabi Alonso, now coaching in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, and former Ghana linchpin, Michael Essian.

VIDEO: Why Dominik Szoboszlai Is Already Liverpool's Most Important Player

Now, Italian transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Merseysiders' interest in the star, too.

“There have been reports about Liverpool being keen on Schalke youngster Assan Ouedraogo, and yes it’s true that Liverpool like him,” Romano said on his Daily Briefing.

Assan Ouedraogo is in high demand (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

“But it’s the same for Bayern Munich and AC Milan. They are all informed on his situation, on his release clauses – he has different ones based on the clubs interested. I think he has great potential, he’ll need some time to develop but he looks a very good player.”

Ouedraogo is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €6m.

More Liverpool stories

Tottenham vs Liverpool: why was Luis Diaz's goal wrongly disallowed by VAR?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp blasts 'unfair' and 'crazy' decisions in Saturday's Premier League clash, while Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou admits he is not a fan of VAR.

And Klopp has suggested that the only fair outcome would be to replay the game against Spurs.