Liverpool report: Stunning Roberto Firmino U-TURN proposed by Reds legend

Liverpool have been urged to reconsider letting Roberto Firmino leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

The Brazilian joined the Reds back in 2015 from Hoffenheim and has won almost everything at club level in Merseyside. After 250 appearances, however, Firmino is set to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of this term.

Jurgen Klopp has five other forwards at his disposal, in Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota – meaning that Firmino is in many ways surplus to requirements. Real Madrid have been touted as a destination for him.

Jurgen Klopp has plenty of forwards to pick from (Image credit: Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Former Reds star Paul Ince, however, has questioned the logic of getting rid of Firmino – and stated that the Brazilian could be of more use to Liverpool than some of their current attackers.

"The reason that Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were unplayable a couple of years ago was because of Firmino," Ince told BoyleSports (opens in new tab).

"He used to pull centre halves out of position to allow Salah and Mane space to run into. As much as Liverpool have invested in very good players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, they don't do what Firmino does. If I was Liverpool, I'd be looking to keep hold of him."

Despite Ince's protestations, it seems as though Firmino is destined to leave Anfield after eight years' service, with the false nine featuring less and less this season for Klopp.

Paul Ince is a big fan of Roberto Firmino (Image credit: PA)

Liverpool bought Cody Gakpo in January, using the Dutchman in a similar fashion, to drop deep. It remains unlikely that the Reds will be in the market for another forward this summer.

Firmino is valued at €31 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

