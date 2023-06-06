Liverpool set to sell star who only joined 12 months ago: report

Liverpool could be prepared to sell a player who only joined last summer, as Jurgen Klopp wields a remorseless scythe across his squad.

Last season was a poor one by the Reds' standards as Klopp saw his side slip to fifth in the table. Four big names have now left in Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, with Merseyside set for an overhaul.

But the exits have not yet stopped – and Liverpool may even cut their losses on players who joined them relatively recently.

There are set to be plenty of exits from Anfield this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig have made an offer for Fabio Carvalho and are prepared to make a second, with recently-promoted Burnley also eyeing a permanent deal.

The young Portuguese has made just four starts in the red of Liverpool after switching from Fulham, where he won the Championship title. At just 20 though, his best years are ahead of him.

The Reds would rather not lose Carvalho altogether and would rather let him leave on loan – but should a good offer come in, it may prove too difficult to resist with a rebuild ahead.

That would leave Klopp requesting a buyback clause in any deal.

Fabio Carvalho has made just four starts for Liverpool (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Carvalho has played in midfield but perhaps best suits Liverpool on the left wing, where Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The youngster is valued at €20 million by Transfermarkt.

