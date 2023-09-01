Liverpool star has 'just signed contract': report

Liverpool have had a busy Deadline Day in which Mohamed Salah has dominated the news.

The Egyptian King has been subject to bids from the Saudi Pro League all day, which have all been rejected by the Reds. The Saudi transfer deadline ends on Thursday, so the Merseysiders may have to brace themselves for further offers.

But in terms of incomings, there's one big star through the door who has signed.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has dominated Deadline Day talk (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ryan Gravenberch has signed his contract as a Liverpool player.

The Dutchman becomes Jurgen Klopp's fourth signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – but there was a slight worry that the deal would collapse.

VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?

Bayern Munich were set to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham, with the Portuguese agreeing terms and completing a medical with the Bavarian outfit. The move broke down, however, with Bayern and the Whites failing to agree on a fee.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Gravenberch's move was independent of Die Roten's pursuit of a midfielder.

Ryan Gravenberch is Liverpool-bound (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

A move for Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap also collapsed, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg.

Gravenberch is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.