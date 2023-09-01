Liverpool star has 'just signed contract': report
Liverpool have just tied up a contract this Deadline Day
Liverpool have had a busy Deadline Day in which Mohamed Salah has dominated the news.
The Egyptian King has been subject to bids from the Saudi Pro League all day, which have all been rejected by the Reds. The Saudi transfer deadline ends on Thursday, so the Merseysiders may have to brace themselves for further offers.
But in terms of incomings, there's one big star through the door who has signed.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Ryan Gravenberch has signed his contract as a Liverpool player.
The Dutchman becomes Jurgen Klopp's fourth signing of the summer, following Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo – but there was a slight worry that the deal would collapse.
VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?
Bayern Munich were set to sign Joao Palhinha from Fulham, with the Portuguese agreeing terms and completing a medical with the Bavarian outfit. The move broke down, however, with Bayern and the Whites failing to agree on a fee.
Fortunately for Liverpool, Gravenberch's move was independent of Die Roten's pursuit of a midfielder.
A move for Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap also collapsed, as per Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg.
Gravenberch is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020
