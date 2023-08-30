Liverpool tipped to sign superstar compared to Claude Makelele on bargain deal to complete midfield: report

Liverpool have been tipped to make a late window move for a player compared to Claude Makelele, with Jurgen Klopp looking to set his side in stone ahead of a busy season.

The Reds have made three midfield buys already this summer – Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo – with the trio starting the win against Newcastle United. But Klopp would reportedly like to add more depth to his side before the window slams shut on Friday.

With Liverpool looking to compete on four fronts this term, there could be more movement – and now Ronald de Boer has urged the Merseysiders to bring in another big midfielder.

Ronald de Boer says Liverpool need a certain midfielder reminiscent of Claude Makelele (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Dutch international told Voetbalnieuws in the Netherlands that he believes that PSV star Ibrahim Sangare – whom he compares to the legendary Claude Makelele – could yet be bound for Anfield.

"I think he's a great player," De Boer said. "I think he cannot be kept for PSV. He will still go to a real top team such as Liverpool.

"I always say: if he gets the Makelele role, take the ball away and pass it on to someone who can play football well, then he is a golden player for your team. You need those kinds of players in your team."

Despite Football Insider making the claim that West Ham United are looking to sign Sangare, former Premier League star turned agent of the Ivorian, Kiki Musampa, confirmed to ESPN that Liverpool are interested in signing the star.

Ibrahim Sangare could hack it at Liverpool, according to Ronald de Boer (Image credit: Getty)

What's more, PSV have reportedly set a release clause of around £30m, meaning that Liverpool could have a bargain on their hands if they trigger the deal.

Sangare is valued at €35m by Transfermarkt.

