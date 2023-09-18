Liverpool to close seismic new deal for world-class star amid interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona: report

Liverpool are hoping to tie a superstar's future down – with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be monitoring the situation.

The Reds have enjoyed a strong start to the season and find themselves comfortably in the top four heading into their first Europa League game of the campaign. What has made the form even more impressive is that Liverpool's side is still in flux following a tumultuous summer of incomings and outgoings.

But with Jurgen Klopp's side still settling, the German is key to tie down some of the more important members of the side – and one star is close to a new deal amid interest from heavyweights on the continent.

Liverpool have had a good start to the season, despite a stressful summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

90min reports that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to agreeing a new contract to ward off interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The 24-year-old's current deal expires in 2025, making next summer the pivotal one for the Merseysiders to consider selling. Both Real and Barça are keen on Alexander-Arnold and Reece James, as they look to upgrade on right-back options with two of England's most promising players in that position.

Alexander-Arnold will be earning around £250,000 a week when he pens the new deal, according to the report. Since making his Premier League debut seven years ago, he has played 277 times in all competitions for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to commit his future to his boyhood club (Image credit: Getty Images)

Apparently, Kostas Tsimikas is close to signing a new deal, too.

Alexander-Arnold is thought to be worth €65m by Transfermarkt.

