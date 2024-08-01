Liverpool want to sign boyhood Reds fan - but it could prove controversial: report

Liverpool are interested in signing a boyhood fan of the club this summer, though it might not sit well within the wider footballing sphere.

It's been a quiet transfer window for Liverpool so far, with new manager Arne Slot still yet to make his first signing for the club. That could be all set to change in the coming weeks, though, as the Dutchman finalises his plans for the squad.

One plan looks set on bringing a staunch supporter of the club to Anfield, with reports suggesting there's a keen interest from both parties.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool remain interested in signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The two clubs reportedly agreed a £75m deal in June for the winger as Newcastle attempted to comply with PSRs, but the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh meant they could keep hold of Gordon.

The Reds are still keen on the 23-year-old, seeing him as the perfect player to line up for Arne Slot's new-look side. Despite playing for Everton's youth academy and then later their first team before moving to Newcastle, Gordon grew up as a Liverpool fan and idolised Steven Gerrard.

Should Gordon move to Anfield this summer, his move will inevitably cause great controversy on the blue side of Merseyside. Everton fans were already unhappy with him for refusing to train as he looked to force through a move to the Magpies, and that feeling surely won't subside if he pitches up in the city to play alongside Mohamed Salah and Co.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gordon starred for Newcastle last term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon managed 11 goals in the Premier League last season, thriving under Eddie Howe as he devastated defenders with his pace and dribbling skills. But while Liverpool already have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo to play left-wing, the club hierarchy believe that Gordon could help the club even more.

With two years still remaining on his contract, Liverpool might not see much value in paying more than the £75m they had accepted back in June for Gordon, however. Transfermarkt believe he's worth around £50m, while they could look to get him for cheap in just 12 months.

In FourFourTwo's view, it doesn't seem likely that Gordon would move to Liverpool this summer. He's arguably too expensive for the Reds considering he could become available for a lot less in the near future, while there are more pressing matters in the squad that Slot needs to focus on.

Liverpool have been in the United States on pre-season tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool 2024/25 away kit LEAKED by Reds star on pre-season tour

Liverpool prepare to make move for prolific 43-goal forward: report

Liverpool make move for title winner to replace Virgil van Dijk, as Dutchman gives green light to Anfield exit: report