Liverpool transfer news: Watford’s Ismaila Sarr keen on £40million move to Anfield

Liverpool’s longstanding pursuit of Ismaila Sarr could be nearing a conclusion after he informed Watford of his desire to leave the club.

According to The Express, Sarr is aware of the Reds’ interest and he is hoping to move to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

Sarr would provide a welcome boost to Liverpool’s attacking options, reducing their reliance on Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Much like Diogo Jota, who opened the scoring against Norwich City on Saturday, he would be a valuable rotation option rather than a guaranteed starter.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign reinforcements in anticipation of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi finally leaving the club.

Both have made valuable contributions in previous years but need to be improved upon if Liverpool intend to challenge for major honours again.

Shaqiri has been the subject of a bid from Lyon already this summer but a compromise still needs to be reached over the fee for him to leave.

Liverpool’s resources will be stretched in the middle of the season as Salah and Mane head off to the African Cup of Nations.

Sarr will be part of the Senegal squad alongside Mane, having won 33 caps for his country since making his debut against Namibia in September 2016.

He was in excellent form as Watford made an immediate return to the Premier League last season, scoring 13 goals and registering 10 assists.

The 23-year-old was a constant menace on Saturday, as the Hornets got off to an excellent start with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

He linked up well with new signing Emmanuel Dennis and scored the second goal of the game with a deflected effort.

Sarr joined Watford from Rennes two years ago and he has a contract which runs until 2024.