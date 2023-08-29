Liverpool could beat Manchester United to wonderkid midfield bargain: report

Liverpool are continuing to press ahead in their pursuit of new signings this summer, and one target has indicated he is unhappy at his current side and welcomes a move away before deadline day.

Despite winning 2-1 against Newcastle United at the weekend while playing with 10 men for over an hour, Jurgen Klopp still isn't satisfied with his squad and wants to add another midfielder.

Liverpool have undergone a huge midfield rebuild this summer, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo all arriving at Anfield to replace five outgoings who play in the position. And now, the Reds have received a boost in their pursuit for one target, who looks destined to leave before the transfer deadline.

Endo has joined Liverpool in recent weeks - but Klopp still wants more (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ryan Gravenberch is unhappy with his lack of minutes at Bayern Munich and wants a move away from the German giants, with Liverpool coveting his signature.

Gravenberch made just three starts in the 2022/23 Bundesliga season, despite being fit for the entirety of the campaign - barring two games. The Dutchman has only featured in just nine minutes of the new term, too, with Thomas Tuchel clearly preferring the midfield pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

However, a move to Liverpool isn't straightforward. Bild journalist Christian Falk claims that Bayern could conduct a swap deal with Manchester United for Scott McTominay, with the Bundesliga champions interested in the Scottish midfielder to bolster their squad.

Gravenberch is unhappy with his lack of minutes at Bayern (Image credit: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Valued at just over £25m by Transfermarkt, Gravenberch joined Bayern just last summer from Ajax on a five-year contract. His lack of first-team minutes since has hampered his progress, though, especially with the Netherlands national team where he failed to make the 2022 World Cup squad.

Still only 21, he is now looking for a move away to play regular football and fight his way back into contention at international level, with Liverpool and Manchester United seemingly the most likely destinations.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.