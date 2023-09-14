Liverpool want 'the next Virgil van Dijk' in huge statement: report

Liverpool are looking at bringing a new defender to Anfield, as Virgil van Dijk's successor.

The Reds had a busy summer in the end, signing four new midfielders to replace the likes of James Milner, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all joined the club – though there was expectation earlier on in the window that a defender would sign, too.

The likes of Josko Gvardiol and Benjamin Pavard were linked early on in the transfer window – but Liverpool opted against signing a new defender. That could be next area of priority, however, for Klopp.

Liverpool were linked with high-profile defenders in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are interested in young Ajax star Jorrel Hato, who has been compared to senior defenders in the Dutch setup at his young age already.

With the likes of Jurrien Timber and Calvin Bassey leaving de Godenzonen over the summer, the opportunity is there for youngsters to step up to the first team. Able to play at centre-back or left-back, Hato has already completed 11 games for the senior side already and matches the profile of player who, intriguingly, could step in for Andrew Robertson.

With Liverpool forming a back three in buildup and pushing Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield, Van Dijk has moved into the centre of a three with Robertson remaining out left – which is not his natural position. This would be much more suitable for a player like Hato.

The transfer could end up being a big statement of Klopp's priorities. With Van Dijk coming under criticism of late, signing a young heir to his position might be seen as a challenge to him – while Klopp, linked with the Germany job, would be suggesting that he sees himself building the next generation on Merseyside by bringing in a teenager to the first team.

Jorrel Hato is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Peter Lous/Orange Pictures)

Liverpool have signed two Dutch players in the past 12 months, in the form of Gravenberch and his Oranje team-mate, Cody Gakpo.

Hato is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €5 million.

More Liverpool stories

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated.

Klopp has been adamant that Salah will remain despite Saudi Arabian interest, however, another bid could be just around the corner.