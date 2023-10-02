Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister could face ban for '12 players' comment after Spurs defeat

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister could be in hot water for a comment on Instagram in which he said Tottenham had beaten the Reds 'with 12 men' on Saturday.

Mac Allister played 80 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was off the pitch when team-mate Joel Matip's own goal gave victory to the north Londoners deep in added time.

The Reds were left furious by the officiating in the Premier League clash after Curtis Jones saw his yellow card upgraded to a red by VAR in the first half, Diogo Jota was sent off following two quick bookings in the second period and Luis Diaz saw a perfectly good goal ruled out following a monumental mix-up by the officials with the score at 0-0.

All of that contrasted with wild celebrations among the home players and fans after the last-gasp win in N17 which looked like it would not arrive – despite their numerical advantage.

"This team has great spirit, great heart, always like this, all together @spursofficial," Tottenham defender Cristian Romero wrote on Instagram after the game alongside a photo showing him celebrating with the home fans following the winning goal.

And Mac Allister, who was replaced after 80 minutes of the game by Ryan Gravenberch, replied: "Normal when you have 12 men."

Romero responded quickly, though. "Go cry at home," he wrote back to his Argentina team-mate.

Mac Allister later deleted the comment, but could still be in trouble with the Football Association.

Liverpool travel to the Argentine's former club Brighton in the Premier League next Sunday.

