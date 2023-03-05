Liverpool's 'freak' 7-0 win over Manchester United was 'incredibly special' – Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his side after their historic win over Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will not be getting carried by his side's 'freak' 7-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday, but admitted it was 'incredibly special'.
The Reds thrashed their rivals in an incredible game, which saw them score six in the second half after taking a 1-0 lead in at the break.
Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored two each, with Roberto Firmino also on target.
"No words, spectacular football game," Klopp told Sky Sports after the match. "We played top football against a team in form. First half got a bit wild in a way we didn't want, then we score this incredible goal, what a pass what a finish.
"Second half, the start was pretty good, everything was pretty good. United have had a super season we are not happy with our season but in this game that doesn’t mean anything.
Important three points. Its important we really perform. Top performance from everybody."
"We've shown what we can do!" 🌟Jurgen Klopp hailed his Liverpool side following their 7-0 victory against Man United. pic.twitter.com/a5w1GehLdcMarch 5, 2023
On the scoreline, which was Liverpool's biggest ever win over United, he said: "It is something for in 10 years, I hope another coach can overcome it, in this time It is incredibly special.
"Its one for the history books and not for the moment. We take all the positives except the scoreline, that’s a freak."
